Next Article
Orkla India's ₹1,500cr IPO subscribed 49x
Business
Orkla India's IPO just wrapped up, and it was a huge hit—investors snapped up nearly 49 times more shares than were available.
Shares were priced between ₹695 and ₹730, and they're set to start trading on November 6, 2025.
Institutional investors led the charge
Big institutional investors led the charge, subscribing almost 118 times their quota.
High net worth folks weren't far behind at 54 times, while regular retail investors joined in with seven times subscription.
Orkla India is known for popular FMCG brands like MTR Foods and Eastern Condiments.