Urban Company's ₹1,900cr IPO sees 103x subscription
Urban Company's IPO saw massive demand—subscribed 103 times. The ₹1,900cr issue included a fresh ₹472cr and a ₹1,428cr offer for sale by big investors like Accel and Tiger Global.
Before the IPO, Urban Company raised ₹854cr from anchor investors such as GIC and Fidelity.
The company is now valued at around ₹15,000cr ($1.7 billion), with shares set to list on September 17.
What does Urban Company do?
Started in 2014, Urban Company is an app-based platform that links users to pros for everything from salon treatments to plumbing fixes—think beauty services and home repairs under one roof.
They're active in India plus the UAE, Singapore, and Saudi Arabia.
Financials: Revenue up 38% in FY25
In FY25 (ending March 2025), Urban Company's revenue jumped 38% to ₹1,144cr and it turned profitable with a net profit of ₹240cr after a loss last year.
This financial comeback helped fuel investor excitement for its blockbuster IPO.