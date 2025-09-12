Urban Company's ₹1,900cr IPO sees 103x subscription Business Sep 12, 2025

Urban Company's IPO saw massive demand—subscribed 103 times. The ₹1,900cr issue included a fresh ₹472cr and a ₹1,428cr offer for sale by big investors like Accel and Tiger Global.

Before the IPO, Urban Company raised ₹854cr from anchor investors such as GIC and Fidelity.

The company is now valued at around ₹15,000cr ($1.7 billion), with shares set to list on September 17.