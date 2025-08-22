US and EU announce new trade deal Business Aug 22, 2025

The US and EU just announced a new trade deal: under the announced deal, 70% of European goods heading to the US will face a 15% tariff.

According to the new agreement, US cars and other industrial goods get duty-free access into Europe.

This move is meant to keep their $2 trillion annual trade relationship running smoothly and avoid any major trade fights, while setting the stage for future talks on things like wine, spirits, and steel.