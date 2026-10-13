US and European regulators scrutinize banks' AI over stability fears
Business
Regulators in the US and Europe are taking a closer look at how banks use artificial intelligence, worried it could shake up financial stability.
The Federal Reserve is checking out advanced AI models and keeping an eye on any ties to Chinese tech, while UK and European authorities want banks to step up their backup plans as AI gets smarter.
US, Europe seek AI resilience
In the US regulators are asking how AI can help spot cyber threats and making sure humans still have the final say.
Europe wants banks to build strong, independent systems against AI-driven hacks but isn't adding new rules just yet.
Both sides agree: mapping out where AI is used and having solid backup plans are key to keeping banking safe as tech evolves.