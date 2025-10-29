Next Article
US Chamber of Commerce sues over new H-1B fee
Business
The US Chamber of Commerce and the Association of American Universities (AAU) are taking the Trump administration to court over a new $100,000 fee on certain H-1B visa applications.
This rule, which traces back to a Trump-era order, is set to hit companies hiring foreign talent for the 2026 H-1B lottery and any petitions filed after September 21, 2025.
Fee's impact on job market and economy raises concerns
The lawsuit argues that the fee goes beyond presidential authority and skips proper rulemaking steps.
Critics say it could make it much harder for US companies to hire skilled workers in science and tech—fields that drive innovation and growth.
With around 730,000 H-1B holders affected, there's real worry about how this could shake up job opportunities and the broader economy.