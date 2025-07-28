Next Article
US, EU strike historic trade deal at Trump's golf resort
US President Donald Trump and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen just sealed a major trade agreement at Trump's Scottish golf resort.
Starting August 1, the US will set a 15% tariff on most imports from the EU, which is half of what was originally planned.
Deal to reshape how world's 2 biggest economies work together
To get those lower tariffs, the EU has promised to buy $750 billion in American energy, invest another $600 billion in the US, and let more US products into Europe.
This deal is meant to cool down trade tensions and could reshape how the world's two biggest economies work together moving forward.