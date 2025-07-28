Poonawalla Fincorp gets ₹1,500 crore cash boost from promoter Business Jul 28, 2025

Poonawalla Fincorp just got a ₹1,500 crore cash boost from its main promoter, Rising Sun Holdings.

The board gave the green light earlier, with new shares issued at ₹452.51 each.

This bumps the promoter's stake to nearly 64% and pushes the company's net worth to ₹9,700 crore—fueling bigger plans ahead.