US government shutdown could last weeks amid deep political divide

The ongoing US government shutdown could extend for weeks, analysts have warned. The deadlock between Democrats and President Donald Trump is fueled by deep political divisions, making compromise seem unlikely. Andrew Koneschusky, a former press secretary for Senator Chuck Schumer, said both sides are "dug in" with little room for negotiation.

Core issue Trump blames Democrats for job losses The main sticking point in the shutdown is a Democratic demand to extend health care subsidies that are set to expire. This could lead to a significant increase in costs for millions of low-income Americans. On Sunday, Trump blamed minority Democrats for blocking his funding resolution, which requires their votes. He said they are "causing it" and that his administration has threatened to permanently fire federal workers due to job losses caused by this standoff.

Future prospects Temporary agreement likely by end of October Some analysts believe a temporary agreement could be reached by the end of October. Jeff Le, a former senior California state official who worked with the first Trump administration, said both parties may come to an understanding. However, he warned that if this standoff continues beyond two months, it could have serious consequences on government operations and national security issues.

Impact of public opinion Public sentiment may play a crucial role The future of this standoff could depend on how public sentiment shifts, analysts have said. So far, polling data has been mixed, with Republicans facing more criticism than Democrats. Trump presided over the longest shutdown in history in 2018-19 when federal agencies stopped work for five weeks. This time around, he is using pressure tactics by threatening liberal policy priorities and mass layoffs of public sector workers.