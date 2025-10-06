Is Securities Transaction Tax unconstitutional? SC to hear petition

STT is expected to generate ₹78,000 crore in FY2026

STT brings in serious cash for the government—₹44,538 crore by January 2025 and a projected ₹78,000 crore for FY2026—but it also bumps up costs for anyone trading frequently.

Since you pay STT no matter what (even if your trade tanks), many feel it's a double hit.

The Supreme Court's decision could shake up how much investors pay and how the government collects revenue from India's booming markets.