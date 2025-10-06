Maggi v/s Maggisun: HC closes trademark suit after Nestle's settlement

The Delhi High Court has closed a trademark infringement case filed by Nestle S.A., the parent company of "Maggi," against Shankeshwar Utensils & Appliances Private Limited. The latter was manufacturing utensils under the brand name "Maggisun." Justice Tejas Karia approved the settlement, which saw Shankeshwar Utensils agree not to manufacture or sell pressure cookers or any other goods under the trademark "Maggisun" or any similar mark.

Legal agreement Nestle filed case in 2018 The case was filed by Societe Des Produits Nestle SA (Nestle), the official corporate name of FMCG giant Nestle, in 2018. The company, which acquired the Maggi brand in 1947, claimed that Shankeshwar Utensils's use of the mark "Maggisun" violated its trademark rights. As part of the settlement, Shankeshwar Utensils recognized Nestle as the owner of the MAGGI trademark and accepted all its trademark registrations as valid.

Compliance measures Defendant agreed to destroy all products bearing 'Maggisun' The defendant also agreed not to advertise Maggisun, Maggi, or any similar trademark on any media. This includes print, electronic, social media, or e-commerce platforms. Shankeshwar Utensils also agreed to destroy all products bearing the mark Maggisun or any similar mark and cancel its trademark registration for "Maggisun." Nestle's counsel confirmed that remaining claims in the suit would not be pursued if the court accepted this settlement.

Market impact One of the fastest-growing markets for Nestle The court said, "The suit is decreed in terms of the settlement arrived at between the parties as recorded above." It also added that "the parties are directed to be bound by the terms of the settlement." India has become Nestle's largest market for Maggi noodles with six billion servings sold in FY2023-24. The company also calls India one of its fastest-growing markets globally with a high double-digit growth rate.