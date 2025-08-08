Next Article
US imposes 50% tariff on Indian shrimp exports
Indian shrimp exporters are in a tough spot after the US slapped a steep 50% tariff on their products.
With competitors like Ecuador and Vietnam facing much lower tariffs, India's $3 billion shrimp export business is suddenly struggling to stay afloat in the American market.
SEAI urges government to step in
The Seafood Exporters Association of India (SEAI) is urging the government to step in with more export incentives and revive support schemes.
They're also looking to expand into new markets like East Asia and Africa, and say they might need to pass some of these extra costs onto US buyers while hoping for fairer trade deals down the line.