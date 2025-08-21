US jobless claims rise to highest level since June Business Aug 21, 2025

The US job market is showing some cracks—jobless claims jumped to 235,000 last week, the highest since June and above what experts predicted.

The average over four weeks also climbed to its peak for the past month.

Plus, nearly 2 million people are now getting ongoing unemployment benefits, a level not seen since late 2021.

It's getting tougher for folks who lose jobs to find new ones.