US jobless claims rise to highest level since June
The US job market is showing some cracks—jobless claims jumped to 235,000 last week, the highest since June and above what experts predicted.
The average over four weeks also climbed to its peak for the past month.
Plus, nearly 2 million people are now getting ongoing unemployment benefits, a level not seen since late 2021.
It's getting tougher for folks who lose jobs to find new ones.
Wider impact
If you're following the economy or thinking about your own job prospects, this is worth knowing.
More people struggling to get hired means companies are slowing down on new jobs—and that could slow the whole economy.
It's a reminder that even in a big economy like the US, things can shift fast and affect everyone looking for work.