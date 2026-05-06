US Supreme Court bars Apple from blocking outside app payments

Apple's 27% fee drew contempt

Epic Games (the folks behind Fortnite) sued Apple back in 2020, saying the App Store was too restrictive.

Even though Apple dodged most of Epic's claims, it was still ordered to open up payments in 2021.

But when Apple slapped a 27% fee on those outside purchases anyway, the courts weren't happy, and found them in contempt.

The whole case is being watched worldwide since it could shake up app stores everywhere, not just in the US.