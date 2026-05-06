US Supreme Court bars Apple from blocking outside app payments
The US Supreme Court just told Apple it can't stall a court order about its App Store rules in the Epic Games antitrust battle.
Now, Apple has to let app developers add links to outside payment options, meaning users might soon see more ways to pay for apps and in-app stuff, not just through Apple.
This move chips away at Apple's tight control over how money flows on its platform.
Apple's 27% fee drew contempt
Epic Games (the folks behind Fortnite) sued Apple back in 2020, saying the App Store was too restrictive.
Even though Apple dodged most of Epic's claims, it was still ordered to open up payments in 2021.
But when Apple slapped a 27% fee on those outside purchases anyway, the courts weren't happy, and found them in contempt.
The whole case is being watched worldwide since it could shake up app stores everywhere, not just in the US.