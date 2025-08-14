US tariffs on Indian textiles spike: What's the impact Business Aug 14, 2025

The US just raised import tariffs on Indian textiles—jumping to 25% on August 7, and set to rise to 50% on August 27.

This has led to fewer orders from American buyers, with many asking Indian exporters to share the tariff hike burden.

The industry is urgently asking the government for cash flow support and loan relief so jobs can be saved and the sector can stay afloat.