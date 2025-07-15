Next Article
US urges India to reduce agricultural import duty by 35%
The US is asking India to drop its tariffs on American farm products from nearly 40% down to just 5%.
These talks started in Washington on a Monday, aiming to make trade fairer and help both sides do more business.
Right now, India's high tariffs make it tough for local farmers to compete with huge US farms.
India's Chief Negotiator Rajesh Agrawal is leading the discussions, hoping for a breakthrough that supports the "Mission 500" plan—an initiative from PM Modi and former President Trump aiming to double trade between the two countries by 2030.
Both sides are optimistic about reaching an initial deal soon.