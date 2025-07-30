Next Article
Varun Beverages stock climbs 2% on CFO appointment
Varun Beverages just saw its stock climb 2.12% to ₹523 after announcing Pankaj Madan as the new Chief Financial Officer.
The company's board also gave a green light to set up a joint venture in India for making visi-coolers and refrigeration equipment.
Revenue has tripled since 2020
The company's revenue has more than tripled since 2020, reaching ₹20,007 crore in 2024, with profits also soaring.
This year's Q1 results show net profit is up compared to last year—even with challenges in the mix.
With Madan stepping in as CFO, Varun Beverages looks set to potentially keep its growth streak going.