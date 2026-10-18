Why Vedanta has invested $600M in South Africa
What's the story
Vedanta has announced a major expansion of its zinc production capacity in South Africa. The company has invested nearly $600 million in the second phase of its Gamsberg mine, doubling its annual zinc production capacity to 500,000 tons. The expanded facility was inaugurated by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and Vedanta Director Priya Agarwal-Hebbar today.
Investment details
Vedanta's ambitious production targets
The expansion at Gamsberg is part of Vedanta's 21 billion rand (nearly $1.5 billion) investment commitment announced at the 2018 South Africa Investment Conference.
The company plans to achieve an annual zinc production target of three million tons across India and South Africa.
Its subsidiary Hindustan Zinc aims for two million tons, while Vedanta Zinc International hopes to contribute one million tons annually.
Industry impact
Importance of zinc and expansion
Zinc is a key metal used in galvanization to protect steel from corrosion. It finds applications in construction, automotive, and manufacturing industries.
Vedanta's expansion at Gamsberg will strengthen its capacity to meet the growing global demand for this essential metal.
"We have come to celebrate an investment that has moved from commitment to construction, and from construction to production," said President Ramaphosa during the inauguration ceremony.
Future plans
Agarwal-Hebbar's vision for Gamsberg expansion
Agarwal-Hebbar emphasized that the Gamsberg Phase II expansion is more than just a business move. "It is a commitment to South Africa's future," she said.
She added, "Our ambition is to build a globally significant zinc and industrial hub in the region, creating lasting value for the country and its people."
This statement highlights Vedanta's long-term vision for its operations in South Africa.