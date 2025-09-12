Vijay Singh exits Tata Sons board ahead of crucial meeting

Vijay Singh, Vice-Chairman of Tata Trusts, has stepped down from the Tata Sons board—right before a key meeting and as the RBI's IPO deadline approaches. He'll still stay on as a trustee at Tata Trusts, which owns over half of Tata Sons.

Major shifts at Tata Sons Singh's exit is part of bigger changes at Tata Sons. The company is gearing up for a $1.9 billion IPO through Tata Capital and plans to drop its core investment company status with RBI.

Even with these shake-ups, Noel Tata and Venu Srinivasan will keep their seats as nominees from Tata Trusts.

Singh's age and term limit concerns At 77, Singh was affected by a new policy that reviews directors over 75 every year—meant to make space for younger members on the board.

He's served two terms since 2013 and reportedly earned ₹3.2 crore in FY25.