Vikram Solar's IPO subscribed over 50 times

Leading solar panel manufacturer

Founded in 2009, Vikram Solar is one of India's top solar panel makers with a production capacity of 4.5 GW as of the date of the IPO.

With factories in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu, plus a solar cell manufacturing facility with two units in Gangaikondan, they supply major government clients like NTPC and Neyveli Lignite Corporation, as well as private players such as Adani Green Energy, across 19 states and two Union Territories.