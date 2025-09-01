Vikran Engineering IPO share allotment today: How to check status

Vikran Engineering, a leading player in the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) sector, is all set to finalize its share allotment status for the ₹772 crore initial public offering (IPO) today. The IPO was open for subscription from August 26-29 and received strong demand from investors. The shares will be listed on both BSE and NSE on September 3.

Key dates Allotment status to be available on BSE, NSE websites The company plans to finalize the IPO allotment status on September 1. Equity shares will be credited into eligible allotment holders' demat accounts on September 2, with refunds initiated on the same day. Investors can check their allotment status online via BSE and NSE websites or Bigshare Services, the official portal of the IPO registrar.

Checking process How to check allotment status on BSE To check the allotment status on BSE, investors need to visit the BSE website and select 'Equity' in the Issue Type. They then have to choose 'Vikran Engineering Limited' from the Issue Name dropdown menu and enter either application number or PAN. After verifying their identity by ticking on 'I am not robot,' they can click 'Search' for their allotment status.

Other platforms Check allotment status on NSE, Bigshare Services On the NSE website, investors can check their allotment status by selecting 'Equity and SME IPO bids' under 'Check Bids/Trades.' They have to select 'Vikran Engineering Limited' from the Issue Name dropdown menu and enter their PAN and application number before clicking on 'Submit.' For Bigshare Services, they have to visit its web portal, select 'Vikran Engineering Limited' in the Select Company dropbox, choose among Application Number/CAF No., Beneficiary ID or PAN, and then enter details as per option selected.