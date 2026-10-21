Looted French luxury goods up for resale on Vinted
What's the story
In the wake of the recent unrest in France, online second-hand marketplace Vinted has removed listings of stolen French goods. The move comes as part of an effort to prevent items looted during riots from being sold online. The company said it has taken "immediate action to identify and remove listings linked to the looting."
Policy enforcement
Vinted's 0-tolerance policy
Vinted has reiterated its zero-tolerance policy against the sale or solicitation of stolen goods on its platform.
The company said it has "stepped up monitoring of suspicious listings." Accounts found violating these rules could face permanent bans.
Vinted is also working with law enforcement and French authorities to "detect and counter emerging risks and malicious behavior."
Government action
French government takes action
The French government is also keeping a close watch on online marketplaces after reports of looted goods being sold.
Serge Papin, France's small businesses minister, revealed that authorities had called a meeting with operators of such platforms and officials from the interior and justice ministries.
The government has secured commitments from these platforms to detect and remove ads for looted items.
Retail impact
Retailers affected by violence
The recent unrest in France has also affected major retailers, including luxury brands such as Louis Vuitton and Rolex, as well as beauty retailer Sephora.
Several Sephora stores were ransacked during the violence, with employees facing "violence, fear and great tension."
The company's EMEA president Catherine Spindler said they decided to close all their stores for the safety of staff and customers.
Brand response
Burberry also took precautionary measures
Luxury fashion brand Burberry also confirmed that its Rue Saint-Honore store in Paris was temporarily closed while it assessed the situation.
The emergence of suspected looted goods on resale platforms adds another layer of complexity for retailers already dealing with damage to their stores and disruption to their businesses.
Vinted, one of Europe's largest second-hand marketplaces, has taken steps to identify suspicious listings through reports from retailers and users.