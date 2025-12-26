Vodafone Idea hit with ₹83cr GST penalty, plans legal action

Vodafone Idea has been slapped with two separate GST penalty orders from tax authorities in Mumbai and Bengaluru . The total financial exposure from these penalties amounts to over ₹83 crore. The telecom giant announced this development in a regulatory filing on Thursday. The company said it would take appropriate legal action against the orders for rectification or reversal.

Penalty details Mumbai tax authority imposes ₹79.56cr penalty The Deputy Commissioner of State Tax, Andheri Division in Mumbai, has imposed a penalty of ₹79.56 crore on Vodafone Idea. The order was issued on December 24 and pertains to an alleged additional demand on license fees and spectrum usage charges for FY 2018-19. Along with the penalty, the order also includes applicable tax demand and interest charges against the telecom operator.

Second penalty Bengaluru tax authority issues ₹3.58cr penalty The Office of the Principal Commissioner of Central GST, Domlur Commissionerate in Bengaluru, has also imposed a penalty on Vodafone Idea. The amount is ₹3.58 crore and pertains to an alleged short payment of tax and excess input tax credit claims for the period from FY 2018-19 to FY 2022-23. Like the Mumbai order, this one too was received on December 24 with applicable demand and interest charges.