Vodafone Idea shares jump 8% on network modernization efforts
Vodafone Idea's shares have climbed for the third day in a row, jumping 8.62% over three days and rallied as much as ₹9.45 apiece on Thursday.
The buzz comes as the company steps up efforts to modernize its network with homegrown tech, leading to higher-than-usual trading activity—about 70 crore shares changed hands, beating the weekly average.
Vi's tech partnerships and legal updates
To boost its 4G and 5G networks, Vodafone Idea is teaming up with Indian companies like Tejas Networks (for equipment trials), HCL Technologies (for smart network optimization), and HFCL (for 5G routers).
On the legal front, the Supreme Court has pushed back its hearing on Vodafone Idea's AGR dues case to October 27 while waiting for a government response.
Despite ongoing challenges, the recent share surge suggests a positive outlook on the company's local tech strategy.