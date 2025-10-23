Vodafone Idea shares jump 8% on network modernization efforts

Vi's tech partnerships and legal updates

To boost its 4G and 5G networks, Vodafone Idea is teaming up with Indian companies like Tejas Networks (for equipment trials), HCL Technologies (for smart network optimization), and HFCL (for 5G routers).

On the legal front, the Supreme Court has pushed back its hearing on Vodafone Idea's AGR dues case to October 27 while waiting for a government response.

Despite ongoing challenges, the recent share surge suggests a positive outlook on the company's local tech strategy.