Waaree Energies might call off Enel Green Power buyout
Waaree Energies, India's biggest solar panel maker, is having second thoughts about buying Enel Green Power India.
The deal—signed earlier this year for ₹792 crore cash (about ₹3,500 crore with debt)—hit a snag because some key conditions haven't been met.
Now, the whole thing might get renegotiated or even called off.
Why this matters for Waaree and the renewable sector
Enel Green Power India brings 640 MW of solar and wind projects plus a huge future pipeline—so this buy was supposed to help Waaree branch out and speed up its clean energy game.
But with the renewable sector shifting fast and Enel selling off non-core assets, Waaree is playing it safe before making any big moves.
If you're following how India's green energy scene is changing, this is one to watch.