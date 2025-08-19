Waaree Energies might call off Enel Green Power buyout

Why this matters for Waaree and the renewable sector

Enel Green Power India brings 640 MW of solar and wind projects plus a huge future pipeline—so this buy was supposed to help Waaree branch out and speed up its clean energy game.

But with the renewable sector shifting fast and Enel selling off non-core assets, Waaree is playing it safe before making any big moves.

If you're following how India's green energy scene is changing, this is one to watch.