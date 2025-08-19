Australian mining company's share price skyrockets 8,733% in a day
Kaili Resources, an Australian mining company, just saw its share price rocket by 8,733% to $3.18 on Monday—yes, you read that right.
The sudden spike happened after Kaili announced it got the go-ahead last Friday (August 15, 2025) for a new drilling project in South Australia's Limestone Coast.
They're searching for rare earth elements in the Loxton/Parilla sands, and investors are clearly excited—this set a fresh 52-week high for the stock.
Trading on Kaili's shares was halted
With so much action around its shares, Kaili asked the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) to pause trading on Monday.
ASX says this halt will stay until Kaili answers their questions or until trading resumes on August 20.
The move shows just how much attention is on rare earth minerals right now—and how big news like this can shake up the market fast.