Waaree Energies's stock climbs 16.5% in 2025 so far
Waaree Energies's stock climbed 7.7% in two days, reaching ₹3,394 on August 28, 2025.
The boost came after its US arm landed a contract to supply 452 MW of solar modules to a major American energy developer—a deal set for delivery across FY25-26 and FY26-27.
This win has helped push Waaree's stock up 16.5% so far this year.
Waaree's recent international orders and Texas plant expansion
This isn't Waaree's first big international order—they've recently secured contracts for 540 MW, 586 MW, and 599 MW too.
To keep up with demand and expand their reach in the US renewable scene, they're doubling their Texas plant capacity to 3.2 GW by the end of 2025.
Financials boost Waaree's confidence for global projects
Waaree's financials are looking strong: net profit jumped over 20% last quarter to ₹745 crore, EBITDA shot up by more than 70%, and revenue grew by over 10%.
Better margins and efficient operations are giving them the muscle to take on these large global projects confidently.