Wakefit Innovations to launch ₹1,300cr IPO on December 8
Business
Wakefit Innovations, known for its mattresses and home essentials, is launching its IPO from December 8-10, aiming to raise up to ₹1,300 crore.
Shares are priced at ₹185-₹195 each.
What does Wakefit actually do?
Wakefit is a direct-to-consumer brand selling comfy mattresses, furniture, and other home products both online and in stores.
The IPO funds will help them open 117 new stores, pay rent on current locations, buy equipment, boost marketing efforts, and cover general business needs.
Other key details
The offering includes fresh shares worth ₹377 crore and an offer for sale of 4.67 crore shares by existing shareholders.
Axis Capital, IIFL Capital Services, and Nomura Financial Advisory are managing the process.