Wall Street opens slightly higher ahead of crucial labor data

This labor data revision could shake up expectations for interest rates and inflation—basically, it helps decide if borrowing stays cheap or gets pricier. The numbers will also shape views on wage growth and how much people might spend or companies might earn next.

September blues?

September is known for being rough on the stock market. Even with recent gains, things have been jumpy.

Lately, investors have leaned toward bonds over cash for steadier returns.

How the new jobs data lands could tip the balance between playing it safe or taking more risks in stocks over the next few weeks.