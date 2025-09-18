Walmart India cuts losses by 29% despite flat revenue growth
What's the story
Walmart India has reported a marginal 2.6% increase in its operating revenue for FY25. The company's revenue stood at ₹5,331 crore in FY25 as against ₹5,195 crore in FY24. Despite this subdued growth, Walmart India managed to cut down its losses by 29% to ₹110 crore from ₹154 crore last fiscal year. On a unit level, Walmart India spent ₹1.03 to earn a rupee of revenue in FY25.
Revenue breakdown
Wholesale trading drives revenue growth
Walmart India's revenue primarily comes from wholesale trading, with food and non-food products contributing significantly. These categories accounted for a whopping 99% of the total operating revenue. The company also earned ₹43 crore from other income sources such as financial instrument gains and interest on bank deposits, taking its total revenue to ₹5,374 crore in FY25 compared to ₹5,200 crore in FY24.
Cost management
Employee benefit expenses fall by 10%
On the expense front, the cost of materials, which makes up nearly 90% of total costs, rose 3% to ₹4,924 crore in FY25 from ₹4,791 crore in FY24. However, employee benefit expenses fell by 10% to ₹139 crore and finance costs decreased by 17% to ₹57 crore. Transportation and collection charges saw a slight rise at ₹94 crore and ₹44 crore respectively. The company had current assets worth ₹765 crore including cash and bank balances worth ₹59 crore.