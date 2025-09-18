Walmart India cuts losses by 29% despite flat revenue growth

Walmart India's revenue primarily comes from wholesale trading, with food and non-food products contributing significantly. These categories accounted for a whopping 99% of the total operating revenue. The company also earned ₹43 crore from other income sources such as financial instrument gains and interest on bank deposits, taking its total revenue to ₹5,374 crore in FY25 compared to ₹5,200 crore in FY24.

Cost management

Employee benefit expenses fall by 10%

On the expense front, the cost of materials, which makes up nearly 90% of total costs, rose 3% to ₹4,924 crore in FY25 from ₹4,791 crore in FY24. However, employee benefit expenses fell by 10% to ₹139 crore and finance costs decreased by 17% to ₹57 crore. Transportation and collection charges saw a slight rise at ₹94 crore and ₹44 crore respectively. The company had current assets worth ₹765 crore including cash and bank balances worth ₹59 crore.