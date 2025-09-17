Waymo and Lyft to launch autonomous ride-hailing in Nashville

Lyft's Flexdrive team will manage Waymo's self-driving fleet

Lyft's Flexdrive team will handle all the charging and upkeep for Waymo's self-driving fleet, as Waymo aims for up to 800,000 rides a week.

Waymo could generate $749 million in yearly revenue if things go as planned, with Lyft earning a portion from fleet management services.

Even with this big move, most analysts are staying cautious about Lyft's future, while Uber shares dipped 3.8% after the news.

For Lyft, it's a fresh revenue stream and their first real step into managing autonomous vehicles, as Waymo expands its reach.