Why are Infosys shares falling despite solid growth?
Infosys shares slipped 1.23% to ₹1,506.90 on Monday, even though the company just posted solid growth and announced a big buyback plan.
It was one of the biggest losers on the Nifty 50 today.
Revenue and profit jump for June 2025
Despite the drop, Infosys's revenue for June 2025 jumped to ₹42,279 crore (up from ₹39,315 crore last year), and net profit rose to ₹6,924 crore.
For the full year, profits and revenue both edged higher compared to last fiscal.
Dividend, buyback proposal to boost long-term value
Infosys rolled out a ₹22 per share dividend in April and, in September, the board considered a proposal for a buyback of equity shares—moves that show they're serious about rewarding investors and boosting long-term value.
Price fall looks like short-term market noise
This price fall looks like short-term market noise—Infosys still has healthy fundamentals: an ROE of 27.87% and no debt.
For anyone thinking long term or just curious about how big tech stays steady through ups and downs, Infosys is still worth watching.