Why are Infosys shares falling despite solid growth?

Infosys shares slipped 1.23% to ₹1,506.90 on Monday, even though the company just posted solid growth and announced a big buyback plan. It was one of the biggest losers on the Nifty 50 today.

Revenue and profit jump for June 2025 Despite the drop, Infosys's revenue for June 2025 jumped to ₹42,279 crore (up from ₹39,315 crore last year), and net profit rose to ₹6,924 crore.

For the full year, profits and revenue both edged higher compared to last fiscal.

Dividend, buyback proposal to boost long-term value Infosys rolled out a ₹22 per share dividend in April and, in September, the board considered a proposal for a buyback of equity shares—moves that show they're serious about rewarding investors and boosting long-term value.