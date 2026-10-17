FSSAI proposes ban on fructose and sucrose in infant food
What's the story
The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has proposed a ban on the addition of fructose and sucrose in food products meant for infants up to six months old. The move is aimed at improving nutritional standards and reducing sugar consumption during early childhood. The proposal comes amid growing public health concerns over rising childhood obesity rates.
Regulatory update
Draft amendment issued to strengthen nutritional standards
The FSSAI has issued a draft amendment to the Food Safety and Standards (Foods for Infant Nutrition) Regulations, 2020.
The proposed change seeks to "prohibit the addition of sucrose and fructose in food products intended for infants up to six months of age."
This is part of an effort to further strengthen the existing regulatory framework and ensure that infant nutrition products are formulated according to age-appropriate nutritional requirements.
Consultation period
Public consultation and stakeholder input
The draft notification has been issued for public consultation, allowing stakeholders to submit objections and suggestions within a 60-day window.
The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare emphasized the need to minimize exposure to added sugars during the earliest stages of life.
Currently, existing regulations prescribe comprehensive nutritional composition, quality, and safety standards for different categories of infant nutrition products meant for children from birth up to 24 months old.
Proposed changes
Specific restriction on sucrose and fructose
Under current provisions, lactose and glucose polymers are preferred carbohydrate sources.
Sucrose and/or fructose can be added only if needed as a carbohydrate source, within prescribed limits.
The draft amendment now proposes a specific restriction on the addition of sucrose and fructose in products meant for infants up to six months old.
Health impact
Supporting public health efforts against early sugar exposure
The proposed amendment also seeks to support broader public health efforts against early exposure to added sugars, including dietary risk factors for childhood obesity and related health challenges.
The initiative complements established public health recommendations promoting exclusive breastfeeding during the first six months of life.
It encourages manufacturers to adopt formulations that prioritize the specific nutritional requirements of young infants.