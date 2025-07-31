Next Article
Why HEG's shares are up 12%epa today
HEG's stock shot up 12% after the company posted a massive 355% jump in net profit for Q1 FY25, thanks to improved margins and better cost control.
HEG's operating margins climb to 17.1%
An 8% revenue bump and much higher profits show HEG is riding a wave of growth.
With operating margins climbing from 6.8% to 17.1%, the company is getting more efficient—and investors have noticed, with shares up over 17% this month.
The company is investing ₹650 crore to boost graphite electrode capacity
HEG slashed other expenses by 14%, scored gains from investments, and saw EBITDA rise by 172%.
Plus, they're investing ₹650 crore to boost graphite electrode capacity anticipating increased demand—so there's more growth ahead.