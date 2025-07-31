Next Article
IDFC FIRST Bank's new savings account offers monthly interest credits
IDFC FIRST Bank just dropped a savings account that gives you a solid 7% annual interest, and the best part? They're crediting interest every month instead of quarterly, so your money grows faster.
Plus, their app packs in over 250 handy services to make banking smoother.
Other perks include 0 fees on 30+ banking services
The 7% rate applies to balances from ₹5 lakh up to ₹10 crore.
You also get zero fees on 30+ key banking services—think free transactions and withdrawals (backed by an IIT-Bombay study).
And for peace of mind, deposits up to ₹5 lakh are insured by DICGC.