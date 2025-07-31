IDFC FIRST Bank's new savings account offers monthly interest credits

Other perks include 0 fees on 30+ banking services

The 7% rate applies to balances from ₹5 lakh up to ₹10 crore.

You also get zero fees on 30+ key banking services—think free transactions and withdrawals (backed by an IIT-Bombay study).

And for peace of mind, deposits up to ₹5 lakh are insured by DICGC.