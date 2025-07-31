UK inflation still above Bank of England's target

Food and fuel prices are the main culprits

Food prices shot up by 4.5%, thanks to pricier ingredients and energy bills, while fuel prices didn't drop as much as last year.

The Bank of England has already cut interest rates to try and help, especially since unemployment just hit its highest level since mid-2021.

On a brighter note, wages have actually grown faster than inflation lately—but with so many moving parts, it's a tricky time for anyone keeping an eye on their budget or job prospects.