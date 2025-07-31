Adani tops GROHE-Hurun report as most valuable real estate firm Business Jul 31, 2025

Adani Realty just grabbed the title of India's most valuable unlisted real estate company this year, with a valuation of ₹52,400 crore, according to the latest GROHE-Hurun report.

Since launching in 2010 with its first township in Ahmedabad, Adani Realty has delivered big projects across Mumbai, Pune, Gurugram, and Ahmedabad—impacting over 7,000 families and helping shape how cities look and feel.