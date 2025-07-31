Adani tops GROHE-Hurun report as most valuable real estate firm
Adani Realty just grabbed the title of India's most valuable unlisted real estate company this year, with a valuation of ₹52,400 crore, according to the latest GROHE-Hurun report.
Since launching in 2010 with its first township in Ahmedabad, Adani Realty has delivered big projects across Mumbai, Pune, Gurugram, and Ahmedabad—impacting over 7,000 families and helping shape how cities look and feel.
Real estate sector in India
India's top 150 real estate companies grew by just 14% this year (to ₹16 lakh crore), which is way down from last year's massive 70% jump.
The BSE Realty Index also slipped by 12%.
Still, giants like DLF (₹2.07 lakh crore) are holding their ground at the top.
Adani Group's global expansion plans
Not stopping at home turf, Adani Group announced a bold $10 billion investment plan in Vietnam—covering everything from infrastructure and energy to renewables and AI.
They're also putting $2 billion into Da Nang's Lien Chieu Port as part of their global expansion plans.