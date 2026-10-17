IDBI Bank's Q2 profit declines 39% YoY to ₹2,206cr

The significant drop in net profit was mainly due to a one-time gain of ₹1,699 crore from the sale of a strategic investment in NSDL last year.

Excluding this exceptional gain, IDBI Bank's net profit for Q2 FY27 would have been up 14% year-on-year.

Sequentially, the bank's net profit rose by around 4% from ₹2,115 crore in Q1 FY27.