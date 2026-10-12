India facing a power crisis as coal supplies dwindle

The ongoing power crisis is largely due to the weakest monsoon since 2015, which has reduced hydropower output.

The hotter-than-normal weather has also increased demand for air conditioning and farm irrigation.

This has led coal-fired power stations, which provide about two-thirds of India's electricity, to quickly deplete their inventories.

As a result, smaller factories, farmers, and households are facing power cuts due to demand outpacing supply on the grid.