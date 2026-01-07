Infosys and AWS join hands to boost generative AI adoption

Infosys , a leading IT company based in Bengaluru, has announced a strategic partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS). The collaboration aims to accelerate the adoption of generative artificial intelligence (AI) by enterprises. The deal will see the integration of Infosys Topaz and Amazon Q Developer. Infosys Topaz is an AI-first suite of services and platforms leveraging generative AI technologies, while Amazon Q Developer is AWS's generative AI-powered assistant.

Market response Infosys's stock rises The announcement of the partnership has had a positive impact on Infosys's shares, which rose over 1.5% to ₹1,635.85 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). This comes as IT and software companies are focusing on AI and investing heavily in this sector to drive growth.

Strategic goals Partnership aims to enhance internal operations The Infosys-AWS partnership is aimed at improving Infosys's internal operations and driving innovation for its customers in sectors like manufacturing, telecom, financial services, as well as consumer goods. "Infosys is harnessing the power of Infosys Topaz to drive AI-powered transformations across key functions," the company said. Balakrishna D.R., Executive Vice President at Infosys, said they are building an AI-first ecosystem that empowers enterprises to navigate their next business transformation with agility and precision.

Enhanced capabilities Infosys Topaz, Amazon Q Developer to enhance workflow efficiency The partnership will leverage Infosys Topaz and Amazon Q Developer to automate documentation and provide tailored support for tasks like code generation, debugging, testing, and also legacy code modernization. This is expected to significantly enhance workflow efficiency and accuracy in the Software Development Lifecycle (SDLC) segment. Through this strategic partnership, Infosys plans to integrate advanced AI capabilities into its operations.