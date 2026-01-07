Infosys and AWS join hands to boost generative AI adoption
What's the story
Infosys, a leading IT company based in Bengaluru, has announced a strategic partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS). The collaboration aims to accelerate the adoption of generative artificial intelligence (AI) by enterprises. The deal will see the integration of Infosys Topaz and Amazon Q Developer. Infosys Topaz is an AI-first suite of services and platforms leveraging generative AI technologies, while Amazon Q Developer is AWS's generative AI-powered assistant.
Market response
Infosys's stock rises
The announcement of the partnership has had a positive impact on Infosys's shares, which rose over 1.5% to ₹1,635.85 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). This comes as IT and software companies are focusing on AI and investing heavily in this sector to drive growth.
Strategic goals
Partnership aims to enhance internal operations
The Infosys-AWS partnership is aimed at improving Infosys's internal operations and driving innovation for its customers in sectors like manufacturing, telecom, financial services, as well as consumer goods. "Infosys is harnessing the power of Infosys Topaz to drive AI-powered transformations across key functions," the company said. Balakrishna D.R., Executive Vice President at Infosys, said they are building an AI-first ecosystem that empowers enterprises to navigate their next business transformation with agility and precision.
Enhanced capabilities
Infosys Topaz, Amazon Q Developer to enhance workflow efficiency
The partnership will leverage Infosys Topaz and Amazon Q Developer to automate documentation and provide tailored support for tasks like code generation, debugging, testing, and also legacy code modernization. This is expected to significantly enhance workflow efficiency and accuracy in the Software Development Lifecycle (SDLC) segment. Through this strategic partnership, Infosys plans to integrate advanced AI capabilities into its operations.
Industry impact
Infosys to leverage AWS's generative AI services
Infosys is also leveraging AWS's generative AI services to deliver cutting-edge solutions across industries. These include the advanced end-user engagement capabilities for sports and entertainment, powered by Infosys Topaz and Amazon Bedrock. "The combined strengths of Amazon Q and Infosys Topaz will help organizations innovate, achieve operational agility, and unlock differentiated value for their clients," said Sandeep Dutta, the President of AWS India and South Asia.