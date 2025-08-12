Why KEI Industries's stock is down despite strong financial results
KEI Industries's stock slipped 2% to ₹3,731.60 on Tuesday morning, landing it among the top losers in the Nifty Midcap 150—even though the company posted solid growth for April-June 2025 and the full financial year.
KEI's revenue and profit jump both in Q1, FY25
KEI's revenue shot up 25% year-on-year to ₹2,590 crore in Q1 FY25, with net profit jumping 30% to ₹196 crore.
For all of FY25, revenue climbed to ₹9,736 crore and profits hit ₹696 crore—both up sharply from last year.
The company also has barely any debt and a healthy book value per share.
Reasons behind the stock dip
Despite these strong numbers, KEI's share price dipped. This could be due to investors locking in profits or reacting to typical midcap market swings.
With a high price-to-earnings ratio of 49, expectations are sky-high, so even good results can lead to short-term drops if the mood shifts.