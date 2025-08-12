Why KEI Industries's stock is down despite strong financial results

KEI's revenue and profit jump both in Q1, FY25

KEI's revenue shot up 25% year-on-year to ₹2,590 crore in Q1 FY25, with net profit jumping 30% to ₹196 crore.

For all of FY25, revenue climbed to ₹9,736 crore and profits hit ₹696 crore—both up sharply from last year.

The company also has barely any debt and a healthy book value per share.