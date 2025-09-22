Why millet-based snacks are trending in India

From rural to digital-first shoppers, who's driving the trend

ITC's Mission Millets line—think atta, cookies, noodles, and snacks—is riding this wave of health-conscious snacking.

According to Chirag Jain from Grant Thornton Bharat, rural markets are actually leading growth in these better-for-you foods.

Plus, as Meghana Narayan from Wholsum Foods points out, digital-first shoppers are driving steady demand online.

Even ITC's Hemant Malik says e-commerce is making millets easier to find for everyone looking to eat a little better.