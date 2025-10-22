Why Sudha Murty, Nandan Nilekani are skipping Infosys's ₹18,000cr buyback

On September 11, Infosys announced it would buy back up to 10 crore shares at ₹1,800 each—about 19% higher than the current market price. It's their biggest buyback ever (and fifth since 2017), aimed at shrinking the equity base and boosting value for everyone holding shares.

What small shareholders should know

If you're a small shareholder or just watching market moves, here's what to know:

The record date for eligibility isn't out yet. SEBI rules mean only about 8% of your shares might get accepted if you apply—and any gains will be taxed.

Infosys stock closed at ₹1,425 on October 21, so this move is also meant to lift investor confidence and benefit over 26 lakh shareholders.