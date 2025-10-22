Why China seeks sensitive sales data from US chipmakers
What's the story
China is probing US semiconductor manufacturers and demanding sensitive sales data. The move is part of an anti-dumping investigation into specific analog integrated circuit (IC) chips. Companies like Texas Instruments and Analog Devices could be affected by this action. Beijing wants details on sales, costs, and profits in China as part of the probe. This move also highlights China's capacity to retaliate against US export restrictions.
Information gathering
What the questionnaires seek
China's Trade Remedy and Investigation Bureau under the Ministry of Commerce has issued questionnaires to collect information for an anti-dumping investigation. The probe concerns certain US-made analog IC chips, similar to those sold by Texas Instruments and Analog Devices. The bureau wants details on sales activities in China, including a comparison of costs and profits for these chips in both their home country and China.
Data requirements
Companies have been given 37 days to respond
The Beijing fair-trade bureau has asked for the names of Chinese customers and detailed transaction information. This includes sales volumes and various costs, from logistics to warehousing. The questionnaires also seek data on raw material suppliers working with these US chip firms. Companies have been given a period of 37 days to provide their responses to these requests.
Trade disputes
Semiconductors at the center of US-China trade tensions
China launched two probes into American chipmakers last month amid ongoing trade talks with the US. Semiconductors have become a key point of contention, with the US cutting off China's access to advanced AI accelerators. The licensing of some less-powerful NVIDIA hardware has also been used as leverage in these negotiations, despite Chinese officials expressing concerns over security risks.