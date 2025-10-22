Why China seeks sensitive sales data from US chipmakers

China is probing US semiconductor manufacturers and demanding sensitive sales data. The move is part of an anti-dumping investigation into specific analog integrated circuit (IC) chips. Companies like Texas Instruments and Analog Devices could be affected by this action. Beijing wants details on sales, costs, and profits in China as part of the probe. This move also highlights China's capacity to retaliate against US export restrictions.

Information gathering What the questionnaires seek China's Trade Remedy and Investigation Bureau under the Ministry of Commerce has issued questionnaires to collect information for an anti-dumping investigation. The probe concerns certain US-made analog IC chips, similar to those sold by Texas Instruments and Analog Devices. The bureau wants details on sales activities in China, including a comparison of costs and profits for these chips in both their home country and China.

Data requirements Companies have been given 37 days to respond The Beijing fair-trade bureau has asked for the names of Chinese customers and detailed transaction information. This includes sales volumes and various costs, from logistics to warehousing. The questionnaires also seek data on raw material suppliers working with these US chip firms. Companies have been given a period of 37 days to provide their responses to these requests.