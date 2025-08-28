Why Tata Elxsi's 2% drop is a buying opportunity

Even with a tough quarter—revenue down 3.7% and profit after tax falling 21.6% year-on-year—Tata Elxsi has nearly doubled its annual sales since FY21, hitting ₹3,729 crore in March 2025. That's steady long-term growth, showing the company isn't just about short-term numbers.

Final dividend of ₹75/share announced

Tata Elxsi announced a final dividend of ₹75 per share (effective June 11, 2025), sticking to its promise of rewarding shareholders—even when market moods are low.

The recent drop in share price seems more about overall market nerves than anything wrong with Tata Elxsi itself.