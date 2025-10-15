Why Thyrocare's stock is buzzing on the bourses today

Revenue up 22%, processed over 5 crore tests

Revenue climbed 22% to ₹216.53 crore, and EBITDA was up nearly 50%.

Thyrocare processed over 5 crore tests (a big jump), making it India's top test processor.

They also opened new labs in Vijayawada, Bhagalpur, Roorkee, and Kashmir.

Plus, the company is debt-free with over ₹190 crore cash in hand—and they're rewarding shareholders with bonus shares (2:1) and a ₹7 interim dividend (record date: October 24, 2025).