Next Article
Why Thyrocare's stock is buzzing on the bourses today
Business
Thyrocare Technologies's stock shot up 16% on Wednesday, hitting a new 52-week high of ₹1,470.
The buzz? Their profit after tax for July-September 2025 nearly doubled—up 82% to ₹47.9 crore—thanks to strong operational performance and rising test volumes.
Revenue up 22%, processed over 5 crore tests
Revenue climbed 22% to ₹216.53 crore, and EBITDA was up nearly 50%.
Thyrocare processed over 5 crore tests (a big jump), making it India's top test processor.
They also opened new labs in Vijayawada, Bhagalpur, Roorkee, and Kashmir.
Plus, the company is debt-free with over ₹190 crore cash in hand—and they're rewarding shareholders with bonus shares (2:1) and a ₹7 interim dividend (record date: October 24, 2025).