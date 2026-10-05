Wipro to announce Q2 and H1 FY27 results October 15

Wipro is set to share its latest financial results for the quarter and half-year ending September 2026 on October 15, right after market hours.

Senior leaders will break down how things went in Q2 and the first half of FY27.

If you're into trading, just a heads-up, the trading window for dealing in the company's securities by designated persons is closed from September 16, 2026, until the close of business on October 17, 2026.