Wipro to announce Q2 and H1 FY27 results October 15
Wipro is set to share its latest financial results for the quarter and half-year ending September 2026 on October 15, right after market hours.
Senior leaders will break down how things went in Q2 and the first half of FY27.
If you're into trading, just a heads-up, the trading window for dealing in the company's securities by designated persons is closed from September 16, 2026, until the close of business on October 17, 2026.
Wipro Q2 IT services guidance $2.574-$2.627B
For Q2, Wipro expects IT services revenue between $2.574 billion and $2.627 billion, a pretty flat result, with analysts pointing to weak demand and currency swings as reasons for this slow patch.
Last quarter, profits dipped 4.2% even though revenue saw a small bump.
The company's stock hasn't had the best year either, dropping 38% in 2026, making it the worst performer among large-cap tech stocks so far.