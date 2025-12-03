Wonderla Chennai's opening hits a snag with power cuts

How Wonderla is handling it and what's next

Wonderla explained that the power cuts were part of safety protocols, with backup systems kicking in to keep everyone safe.

Managing Director Arun Chittilappilly apologized for the hassle and reassured visitors about their 25 years in business and safety record.

To avoid future hiccups, the park now has its own power setup—and Wonderla's already looking ahead with plans to open more parks in cities like Delhi and Mumbai, and is also exploring options in Goa and Indore.