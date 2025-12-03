Wonderla Chennai's opening hits a snag with power cuts
Wonderla just opened its new amusement park in Chennai on December 2, but things didn't go quite as planned—power outages and bad weather caused several rides to stop unexpectedly.
Still, about 2,000 guests showed up for the big day, and many shared their experiences online.
How Wonderla is handling it and what's next
Wonderla explained that the power cuts were part of safety protocols, with backup systems kicking in to keep everyone safe.
Managing Director Arun Chittilappilly apologized for the hassle and reassured visitors about their 25 years in business and safety record.
To avoid future hiccups, the park now has its own power setup—and Wonderla's already looking ahead with plans to open more parks in cities like Delhi and Mumbai, and is also exploring options in Goa and Indore.