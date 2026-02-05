'Worse than 2008': Economist warns gold will replace US dollar

Economist Peter Schiff has issued a stark warning about an impending economic crisis and the future of the US dollar . In an interview with Fox Business, Schiff said, "The dollar is going to collapse. The dollar is going to be replaced by gold." He predicted that the coming economic downturn would be worse than the 2008 financial crisis.

Economic transition Shift away from dollar and US treasuries Schiff noted a gradual shift away from the dollar and US treasuries, with countries and central banks building gold reserves to back their own currencies. He believes this shift indicates a deeper structural change in the global monetary system. Schiff also said that "the world is pulling the rug out from under the US," adding that this crisis would be different from 2008's.

Market fluctuations Schiff's warnings amid market volatility Schiff's comments come as equity markets face a tech rout and precious metals experience extreme price swings. He had earlier warned that the rally in gold and silver prices indicated deeper structural stress in the financial system. Despite these warnings, Schiff has been a vocal critic of claims that the US economy remains exceptionally strong.

Advertisement

Price adjustments Gold and silver prices correct sharply After a strong rally, silver and gold prices witnessed sharp corrections on February 5. The correction was attributed to profit booking and a strengthening dollar. Schiff had earlier flagged these record highs as warning signs rather than positive economic indicators. "Most people are clueless about what this means and are in for quite a shock," he said.

Advertisement