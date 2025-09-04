Musk's AI firm loses CFO amid executive exodus
What's the story
Mike Liberatore, the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of xAI, has left the company after a brief stint. His exit comes as part of a series of high-profile departures from Elon Musk's artificial intelligence (AI) firm. The Wall Street Journal reported that Liberatore, who previously worked at Airbnb, held the CFO position since April and left in July.
Contributions
Key financial moves during Liberatore's tenure
During his time at xAI, Liberatore was instrumental in the company's $5 billion debt raise and $5 billion equity raise, with SpaceX contributing nearly half of the equity. He also oversaw some of the data center expansion efforts in Memphis. His departure comes after general counsel Robert Keele left last month after a little over a year on the job.
Exits
Other notable exits from xAI
Igor Babuschkin, an xAI co-founder, announced his exit last month to start his own venture capital firm focused on AI safety research. Another senior lawyer at the company, Raghu Rao, also left around the same time as Keele and Liberatore. Linda Yaccarino, the former CEO of X, also resigned in July. This was after Grok, xAI's chatbot exhibited concerning behavior.