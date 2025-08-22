XLRI, Masai launch new entrepreneurship program: All you need to know
Masai and XLRI have teamed up to roll out a six-month entrepreneurship program in India, designed for recent grads, young professionals, and anyone dreaming of launching their own startup.
With the digital economy set to hit $23 trillion by 2025 and Indian startups pulling in $35 billion in funding just last year, this course is all about helping you make the most of India's buzzing startup scene.
Here's how to apply for the course
The program covers six modules on essentials like Prototyping and Product-Market Fit.
You'll get live sessions, mentorship, hands-on projects (think MVPs and pitch decks), and a chance to present your ideas at XLRI's Demo Day.
To apply, you need a graduation degree and must clear Masai's qualifier test.
Finish the course successfully and you'll earn an XLRI Leadership Education certificate.
Applications are open now on Masai's website!