XLRI, Masai launch new entrepreneurship program: All you need to know Business Aug 22, 2025

Masai and XLRI have teamed up to roll out a six-month entrepreneurship program in India, designed for recent grads, young professionals, and anyone dreaming of launching their own startup.

With the digital economy set to hit $23 trillion by 2025 and Indian startups pulling in $35 billion in funding just last year, this course is all about helping you make the most of India's buzzing startup scene.